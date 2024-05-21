InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 293,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 122,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.96.

About InZinc Mining

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.