IRON Financial LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $170,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $953.86. 32,770,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,517,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $884.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

