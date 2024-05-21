iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CVD opened at C$16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.12. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$14.60 and a 12-month high of C$17.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.