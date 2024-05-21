iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 171,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,343,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 209,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. 5,227,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.