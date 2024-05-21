iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

