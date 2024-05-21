iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
