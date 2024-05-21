iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,062 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM remained flat at $39.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 139,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,606. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

