Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.80. 720,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

