JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 181,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,772.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 105,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 66,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE JPM traded down $9.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,351,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,532. The company has a market capitalization of $561.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.