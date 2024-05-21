K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.00

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.21), with a volume of 8148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.30).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,898.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at K3 Business Technology Group

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £12,804.06 ($16,273.59). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,350. Corporate insiders own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.