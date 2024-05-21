Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,613,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

