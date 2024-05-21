King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.12 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,313.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,190.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

