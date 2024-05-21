Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading 1% Higher

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €45.79 ($49.77) and last traded at €45.47 ($49.42). 79,181 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.04 ($48.96).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.59.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

