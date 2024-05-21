LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.03), with a volume of 904020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.02).

LSL Property Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The company has a market cap of £329.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.45.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,750.00%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Articles

