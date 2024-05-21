Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3 billion-$22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.8 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.55-2.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,051,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,167. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

