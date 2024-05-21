Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells $455,771.97 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Beswick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $210.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

