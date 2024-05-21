Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 26699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.80.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

