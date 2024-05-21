Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 20% Higher

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.26. 596,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

