mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 76800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
mdf commerce Trading Up 0.2 %
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
