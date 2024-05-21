mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 76800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDF

mdf commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

mdf commerce Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$255.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.60.

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.