Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 38.6% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $456,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,637 shares of company stock worth $499,004,990. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $464.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,732,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

