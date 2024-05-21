Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 487.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.50. 15,711,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624,090. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.