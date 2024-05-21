Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 20,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
