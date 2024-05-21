Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 20,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 818,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 885,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

