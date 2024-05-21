Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,719. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

