Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.58

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 178284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
In other Montage Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. 35.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
