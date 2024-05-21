Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,234 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,687,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,379,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,494. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.06 and a 200-day moving average of $287.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MORN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

