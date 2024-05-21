MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Insider Grant R. Bates Sells 35,000 Shares

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 598,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MRC Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

