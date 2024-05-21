NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.38 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00011114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and $617.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,800,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,145,460 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,706,749 with 1,077,914,637 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.14135435 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $744,206,269.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

