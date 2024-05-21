Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 506.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.87. The stock had a trading volume of 546,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,545. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

