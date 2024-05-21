Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. 4,351,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,147. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

