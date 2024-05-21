Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock worth $715,722,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.04. 2,165,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.81 and its 200-day moving average is $444.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

