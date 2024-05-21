Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,618. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.