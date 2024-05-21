Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 9.4 %

Nordson stock traded down $25.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.63. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.