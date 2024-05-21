Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.