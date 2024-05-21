Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

