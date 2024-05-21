Northamber (LON:NAR) Trading Up 1.2%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). 7,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

Northamber Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Northamber alerts:

Northamber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.