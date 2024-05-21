Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 23582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.74 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.