NYM Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $130.25 million and $3.09 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NYM has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,145,776 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 767,145,775.564458 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16116676 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,347,732.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

