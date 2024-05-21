Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 15,856 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 6,700,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,927,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.