Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 359,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 331,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,519. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

