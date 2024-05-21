Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. 1,683,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,767. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.