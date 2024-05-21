Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 2,594,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,710. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

