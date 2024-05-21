Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 2,642,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

