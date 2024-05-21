Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 296,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,523. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

