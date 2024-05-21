Oak Family Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,203,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

INDA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,884 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

