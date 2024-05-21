Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves accounts for 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlanta Braves worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 271,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,316. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

