Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,512 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B2Gold Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,464. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold
B2Gold Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.