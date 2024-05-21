Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,512 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,464. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.