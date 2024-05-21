Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after buying an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,397. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

