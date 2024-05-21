Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 1,679,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

