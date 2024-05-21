Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 12,992 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,301. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

