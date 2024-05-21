Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RMD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.28. The stock had a trading volume of 452,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,226. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

