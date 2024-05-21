Oasis Network Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $624.19 million and approximately $30.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.54 or 0.05417627 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00058200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003595 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09568124 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $29,642,739.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.